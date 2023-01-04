No more talks with TTP: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks at a media briefing in Islamabad. —APP/File

Rana Sanaullah says Pakistan to share evidence with Taliban.

Militants based in Afghanistan involved in terror activities: minister.

Afghanistan upset over Pakistan's "provocative" statements.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said that there will be no talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or any other terrorist organisation.

The statement from a senior member of the federal cabinet comes as the country witnesses a sharp increase in terrorism incidents from the terror outfit based in Afghanistan after the end of the TTP ceasefire last year.

Talking about the National Security Committee meeting, in an interview, Sanaullah said Pakistan has decided to share evidence with the Taliban government as the terrorists based in Afghanistan are involved in terror activities here.

The interior minister said that Afghanistan had promised that its territory would not be used against any other country, and the Afghan government would be asked to fulfil that promise.

He said that it has been decided in the NSC meeting that there will be no talks with TTP or any other terrorist organisation.

In the meeting, the army chief had categorically said that mixed messages should not be given on the issue of negotiations with terrorists, the narrative should be clear that there will be no negotiations with any terrorists.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that General Asim Munir made this point in the meeting in clear terms with the evidence.

He reiterated his stance that international laws allow action in case of aggression in self-defence.

The interior minister said that talks will be held with the Afghan government, adding no Pakistani territory is under the control of terrorists.

Afghan govt upset over 'provocative statements'

Meanwhile, Taliban chief spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has said that the Afghanistan government desired better relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, and believed in all the resources and means that could help them meet the goal.

His statement came a day after the NSC, asked the government in Kabul — without naming it — not to provide sanctuaries to Pakistani terrorist groups on its soil.

Expressing his disappointment over the recent statements by the Pakistani authorities, the Taliban spokesperson said they are trying their best to ensure that Afghan soil is not used against Pakistan or any other country.

“It is also the responsibility of the Pakistan side to try to control the situation and avoid issuing baseless and provocative statements,” he said, adding that such statements and an atmosphere of mistrust are not in the interest of any party.

The Afghanistan government does not only give importance to peace and stability inside the country but in the entire region, the Taliban spokesperson said and vowed that his country would continue its efforts in this regard.