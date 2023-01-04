Kriti Sanon turned down many A-lister films: Take a look

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut with film 'Heropanti' alongside Tiger Shroff

Actress Kriti Sanon, who began her career with the film Heropanti, worked pretty hard to get recognition in the Bollywood film industry.

She did some outstanding roles in films like: Mimi, Luka Chuppi, Bhediya, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the other hand, the actress has also rejected quite a few films that were big-budgeted and had some outstanding A-lister actors.

Take a look at the list of films that Kriti Sanon rejected:

Haseena Dilruba:

Netflix’s original Haseena Dilruba was directed by Anand L Rai. Before Tapsee Pannu, the director approached Kriti for the role of Rani Kashyap. She initially agreed to do the film but later on she rejected it. Reports say that she had second thoughts about certain scenes in the film.

Half Girlfriend:

Kriti turned down Half Girlfriend as she was already busy with her Raabta schedule. Even though, the makers had the Mimi actress as their first choice but it couldn’t happen.

Malang:

Mohit Suri’s film Malang initially landed in the Sanon’s fate. But at the same time, she was already juggling with the dates of her two films Housefull 4 and Panipat. Mohit revealed that she was very keen to do the film but the film required a six months shoot which she could not afford at that time.

Dhamaka:

Dhamaka was supposed to be a female-led film with Kriti playing the protagonist. But she rejected the role. The reason for turning down the role is still unknown.

Singh is Bling:

Prabhu Deva’s directorial film initially featured the Luka Chuppi actress in the lead role. She even came on board for it but later rejected it because of repeated delays in the shooting schedule, reports News18.