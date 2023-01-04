Nawaz, Maryam leave for 'week-long trip to Geneva'

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif. — INP

Sources say father-daughter duo flew for Geneva this afternoon.

PM Shehbaz also expected to meet the two PML-N leaders.

PML-N supremo has clinical appointments with his doctor in Swiss city.

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday left London for a week-long trip to Switzerland's Geneva, sources said.

The sources confirmed that the father-daughter duo will stay in the Swiss capital for a week. They flew from Heathrow airport this afternoon on a Swiss flight along with two other members of the family.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan — along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres — on January 9.

The conference is meant to serve as a platform to marshal international support for Pakistan's flood-affected population.

The sources mentioned that the PML-N supremo and his daughter will go sightseeing and also have meetings scheduled during the trip.

However, it was learnt that Nawaz will also meet with PM Shehbaz, who is expected to reach the Swiss city on Sunday.

“Nawaz Sharif’s heart surgeon is also based in Geneva and he has made clinical appointments in the city for him,” the sources said, adding that it’s the same surgeon who has often visited the elder Sharif in London at the Avenfield Apartment.

The two PML-N leaders will return to London after a week, as per the sources.

Last year on November 21, the supremo of the ruling party in the centre embarked on a 10-day five-nation European tour accompanied by his daughter and other family members.

It should be noted that the newly-appointed senior vice-president of PML-N has visited the British capital to spend time with her father. Last year in October, Maryam reunited with her father after three years.