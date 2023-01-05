 
Sanaullah rubbishes Fawad’s claim, says Imran Khan was attacked by only one shooter

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (centre) flanked by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi (left) and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor addresses a presser. — Radio Pakistan.
Categorically rejecting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry’s yesterday's claim, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday insisted that only one shooter — Naveed — who was also a “religious fanatic” was involved in the attempted assassination on PTI chief Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Fawad claimed that the attempted assassination on the former prime minister was carried out by three attackers, all of whom struck him from three different sides.

“Naveed [confessional] statement is 100% correct. No second or third person was involved in the attack,” he added.    

“It is an incident of single firing and Naveed was religiously motivated,” the security czar said, adding that Moazzam, a participant in the PTI’s rally, was killed by the bullet of Imran Khan’s guard. He added that the guard must be arrested and interrogated.

Without naming Imran Khan, Sanaullah said: “A fraudster had claimed that four bullets were recovered from his clothes.”

Taking a jab at PTI leaders, the interior minister said that only seven to eight bullets were fired on the occasion and "interestingly they received 30-35 bullets".

Imran Khan has been staging drama for the past almost two months, he said, adding that it does not take more than two weeks’ time to recover if he had received bullet injuries on his leg.

Sanaullah also accused Khan of running a campaign for the country’s default for the past two months, adding that the “fitna” should be tackled by the power of people’s vote.

“Outcomes of talks with TTP not good”

The federal minister admitted that the outcomes of talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were not good. He further said they should now hold talks with the Afghan government instead of the TTP leadership who has taken refuge in the war-torn country.

More to follow... 

