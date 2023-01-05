 
5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Picture showing a Richter scale reading — Reuters
A moderate earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, confirmed the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) on Thursday, with no loss of life so far.

However, the US Geological Survey claimed that the magnitude of the quake was recorded as 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The seismic centre said that the earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit, Jhelum, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Swat, Malakand, Azad Kashmir, and other areas of the country.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre. It shook not only parts of Pakistan but its neighbouring countries — India and Afghanistan — as well.

The earthquake's effects were also felt in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Chitral, Khyber District, Waziristan, Tank, Bajaur, Mardan, Parachinar, Murree, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Kotli.

The areas that were hit by the earthquake. — NSMC
Mild earthquake hits Punjab

A day earlier, a low magnitude earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck parts of Punjab at 3:04pm, the NSMC said.

The tremors were felt in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Muridke, Farooqabad, Gujranwala, Sharaqpur, Jaranwala and other areas of the province.

The epicentre of the quake was 20km away from Sheikhupura, the NSMC confirmed.

