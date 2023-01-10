 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham posts rare pre-proposal reel on wife Nicola Peltz birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

File footage 

Brooklyn Beckham has treated fans with a rare video he recorded before proposing to his now-wife Nicola Peltz and left the internet in awe.

Celebrating Nicola’s 28th birthday, the budding chef, 23, took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming romantic montage of the couple’s loved-up snaps.

Brooklyn posted the romantic reel, featuring a short clip of the breath-taking views and revealed his plan of proposing to Nicola.

"So, tomorrow I'm going to ask you to marry me, obviously you don't know that yet, but no I found this little cute spot, I'm really excited and you have no idea - and I can't wait, I love you," he said while looking in the camera before blowing a kiss in the throwback video.

The reel then featured a selection of pictures and clips of the happy couple together, including on their wedding day.

In the caption, son of former football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, wrote, "Happy birthday Nicola xx From the moment I laid my eyes on you I thought you were the most gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen and since then I’m still trying to figure out how your mine.”

Brooklyn concluded saying, “I love you so so much baby and I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you."

The birthday girl replied to his gushing post, "I love you so much you’re my world!" with a heart-eye emoticon.

More From Entertainment:

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today
Prince Harry accepts he had some ‘responsibility’ for family fall-out

Prince Harry accepts he had some ‘responsibility’ for family fall-out
Brad Pitt recalls crashing a wedding during ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ shoot

Brad Pitt recalls crashing a wedding during ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ shoot
Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'

Nicolas Refn reveals his inspiration for making 'Copenhagen Cowboy'
Netflix releases trailer for upcoming film 'True Spirit': Release date, plot

Netflix releases trailer for upcoming film 'True Spirit': Release date, plot
Prince Harry says Royal Family needs to let ‘truth’ out to have ‘peace’

Prince Harry says Royal Family needs to let ‘truth’ out to have ‘peace’
BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink World Tour'

BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink World Tour'

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ yet again ranks No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ yet again ranks No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100
BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

BTS Jin’s 'The Astronaut' first Korean song to reach 100M streams on Spotify
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed

Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles case: Sentencing hearing postponed
Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial

Piers Morgan lashes at Trisha Goddard over Prince Harry’s racism denial
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their second child

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are expecting their second child