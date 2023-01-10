Najam Sethi to discuss PCB 'strained ties' with ACC in Dubai meet

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi — PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi will fly to Dubai on January 12 to meet officials of three international cricketing bodies, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Sethi — who took charge as the committee's chairman last month — is scheduled to meet the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), International Cricket Council (ICC), and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the sources said.

Sethi, as per the sources, has been invited to Dubai by the ECB, where he will attend the International League T20's inaugural ceremony, which is slated to begin on January 13.

The PCB Management Committee head's meeting with the ACC officials will be aimed at presenting Pakistan's stance on the Asia Cup matter, during which the board's strained relations with the ACC with also be discussed.

Last week, the PCB Management Committee chairman tweeted that ACC President Jay Shah had “unilaterally” made the decision about the calendar and pathway structure.



The ACC, however, rejected the comments made by Sethi regarding the ACC Calendar 2023-24 and the pathway structure.

“It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same,” the ACC said in a press release.

“The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.

On the sidelines of his visit, Sethi is also scheduled to meet ICC and for talks regarding the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, the sources noted.



It should be noted that Sethi was appointed as head of PCB's Management Committee in December last year, replacing former chief Ramiz Raja.

