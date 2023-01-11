FIA grills Punjab CM’s son in money laundering probe

Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi with his son Rasikh Elahi. -Screengrab/Geo News

FIA tightens the noose around Parvez Elahi's family.

Money-laundering probe launched against Moonis Elahi and others.

PML-Q terms move to force it to change loyalty.

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday interrogated Rasikh Elahi, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, in an inquiry related to the alleged money-laundering and suspicious bank transactions amounting to Rs800 million.

The FIA reportedly placed the names of Parvez Elahi’s wife, Moonis Elahi’s wife Tahreem Elahi, Rasikh Elahi, and his wife Zara Elahi on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), barring them from travelling abroad.

The others associated with this inquiry, including Qaiser Iqbal Bhatti, Ahmad Farhan Khan, Irum Amin, Sumbal Rehan, Arshad Iqbal and Saira Anwer, were also placed on the no-fly list.

On Tuesday, Rasikh appeared before the FIA Corporate Crime Circle and submitted his reply.

The agency had also summoned Rasikh’s wife Zara Elahi and his brother Moonis Elahi’s wife Tahreem Elahi in the inquiry, but they didn’t turn up.

The sources in the agency said that the agency had received the reply from Rasikh and a preliminary investigation was also conducted during Rasikh’s visit.

FIA probes suspicious transactions

The FIA started action against alleged frontmen of Moonis Elahi last week after observing suspicious transactions in some bank accounts of the individuals related to the PML-Q leader, sources told The News.

Inquiries have been started against Punjab Assembly’s Naib Qasid Qaiser, Iram Amin and Arshad Iqbal suspected to be working on behalf of CM Elahi’s son, the sources said.

Iram Amin also works in the company of Moonis Elahi.

Allegedly transactions were observed from the accounts of the three persons into the accounts of Moonis Elahi and other members of his family, the report stated.

Further, after the money was transferred, the details of the bank accounts of the three persons do not match their profiles. The three persons are also mentioned in the money laundering case filed in the court against Moonis Elahi.

On the other hand, the PML-Q has rejected the allegations terming the probe an attempt to force the party to change its loyalties.

Taking to Twitter, Moonis Elahi told Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that the case had already been dismissed by the high court. Addressing the ruling coalition, Moonis said, “Do whatever you can, we will continue to stand by Imran Khan.”