Rana Sanaullah, other PML-N leaders barred from entering Punjab Assembly

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah speaks during a press conference in Lahore on January 10, 2023. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Security officials refuse to open parking gate of building.

Punjab lawmakers forcibly enter the assembly premises.

Rana Sanaullah calls move "unconstitutional and illegal".

Raising the political temperature on a freezing day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) controlled Punjab government barred Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other party leaders from entering the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

As per the details, the police and the assembly staff stopped the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers and leaders from entering the premises of the building; however, some of the members forced their way into it.

Speaking on the situation, Tarar said they had been told the federal ministers would not be allowed to go into Punjab Assembly. "How can they stop the ministers from entering the assembly?" questioned the SAPM.



Sanaullah, addressing a press conference with other party leaders, said the security agencies were also told not to let them (PML-N leaders) enter the assembly; however, they refused to follow the "illegal" orders.



"The IG Punjab was also asked to prevent us from entering the building but he refused to implement the orders," said the PML-N leader, adding they (the Punjab government) were using these tactics because they knew they did not have the numbers for the vote of confidence.

The interior minister said that this move was "unconstitutional and illegal". He added that the Punjab CM would have to take a vote of confidence.

The PML-N leader warned that if the Punjab government did not mend its ways, governor rule could also be imposed on the province.

CM Elahi, his son involved in money laundering

The interior minister also levelled allegations against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, his son and the 'frontman', saying "the three have been involved in the money laundering of Rs3,000 billion".

Sanaullah said that the agencies had carried out a preliminary inquiry into this matter, adding that the Imran Khan-led group was also a part of this practice.

On January 3, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) started action against the alleged frontmen of Moonis Elahi. According to FIA sources, an inquiry into the suspicious transactions in the accounts of the alleged frontmen was underway.

Further, after the money was transferred, it was found out that the details of the bank accounts of the three persons did not match their profiles. The three persons are also mentioned in the money laundering case filed in the court against Moonis.

The PML-N leader said that CM Elahi bought dollars and smuggled them abroad, deeming him responsible for the increasing value of the greenback.

Sanaullah said that Moonis — who is currently outside Pakistan — should come back and give answers.

World stands with PM

Moreover, the interior minister said the world was standing beside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after Pakistan managed to secure over $10.5 billion in flood aid pledges.

"The world helped Pakistan beyond expectations which shows that the world believes in the coalition government," added Sanaullah. He said that this was a slap in the faces of those who used to say that Pakistan would default.

"This aid will help the country come out of the disaster caused by Imran Khan," said the PML-N leader.