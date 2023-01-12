Sania Mirza's meaningful message to fans

Tennis star Sania Mirza poses in this candid selfie. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian Tennis star and fashion icon, Sania Mirza, has updated a jaw-dropping selfie on Instagram once again.

Sania Thursday uploaded a stunning picture on the picture and video-sharing app that is very in line with her recent “unedited and raw” posts.

The star shared her picture with her location tagged in Australia, leaving fans reeling. In the picture, Sania can be seen reclining casually on a grey couch in a simple white T-shirt, which has a Nike logo across the front. Her octagonal silver-framed sunglasses are tucked in the collar of her shirt.

True to her rather minimalistic style, the Tennis star has paired her outfit with only a golden necklace and a no-makeup makeup look.

In the picture, she has also donned a cap that she wore in her post from New Year’s Eve. The cap, from John Hatters & Co., has the phrase “you can’t handle the truth” written across it in bold.

In the background, one can see a lovely sunny afternoon view, with greenery and trees, against which Sania looks stunning as she gazes straight into the camera.

Her caption for the post is yet again in line with her habit of short and often reflective descriptions and reads “Layers. We all have them. Grateful.”

One cannot help but wonder what was going on in the star’s mind, as she posted this snap.

Her reference to the various facets of a person’s personality and the gentle reminder that she is grateful also resonated deeply with her fans and certainly got them thinking.

Many, including Indian celebrities and bloggers, commented on their agreement with the young mother. One user commented, “Yes, because no one can handle the truth.” Others heaped praises on the Tennis star for her stunning looks.

Her previous posts from this year were very much in the same vein with simple clicks and succinct to-the-point captions.

This post comes days after Sania’s cryptic stories regarding setting boundaries, which had fans talking. Given the rumours of her separation from her husband, former Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik, Sania has kept a rather low profile and has denied commenting on the matter.

Earlier this week, the ace Tennis player also announced her retirement plans, saying she would call time on her career after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships.