Sania Mirza kicks off 'unedited and raw' new year

Tennis star Sania Mirza poses in this glamorous black and click. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza set Instagram ablaze as she steps into the new year "unedited and raw".

The sports celebrity, who is also a fashion icon, has taken over the photo-sharing platform with her newest picture — just days after she bid 2022 adieu in a short and candid post.

The tennis player, whose millions of adulating fans across the globe wait to see her photos on the app, has blessed them with a single shot that has garnered almost 60,000 likes.

Mirza’s feed is a treat to behold as she never shies away from uploading pictures that show her real self, whether she is enjoying her me-time or with her family.

The star has shared her first picture of 2023, in the same way, that she shared her pictures of the outgoing year — with a small and to-the-point caption.

"Unedited and raw. It’s a mood," the caption of her post reads.

The tennis star also tagged celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, who has taken pictures of numerous Bollywood actors and actresses including Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Malaika Arora. The photographer has commented on her post with several emoticons and the word “MirzaSaab.”

The caption carries the same energy as that of her previous post. It is short and talks about being candid and unedited. There is no doubt that Mirza is in a definite mood!

In the black-and-white photograph, Mirza is wearing a monochrome outfit. Her hair is tied back with small wisps framing her face which is being teased by the wind.

Her outfit makes her look effortlessly graceful and powerful at the same time. The solid shirt is printless and has no motifs, yet the big reverse collar on her jacket seems to add an unmatched oomph to her look.

Sania has paired the stunning shirt with what seems to be straight black trousers and has accessorised her look with small hoops and a watch adorning her wrist. In the picture, Mirza gazes straight at the camera with a smouldering look, while her effortless grace leaves one reeling.