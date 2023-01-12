'Stranger Things' star talks on guessing Duffer brothers' spin-off idea

'Stranger Things' star talks on guessing Duffer brother’s spin-off idea

Netflix Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard shared how he coincidently guessed the secret spin-off by Duffer bothers.

The 19-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

The Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard who is best known for his role Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi series recalled casually pitching a spinoff idea during production on Stranger Things season 4.

To which the Duffer brothers were seemingly startled, thinking their secret plans for a spinoff had somehow leaked.

"We were on set filming Stranger Things 4 and… I was like if you guys are actually gonna do a spinoff it should be this, and I said it and the Duffers looked at each other and they looked at me and were like, ‘Can we talk to you for a second?’"

He further continued, "And then they pulled me off and they were like, ‘That is the idea. Who told you?’ I was like, ‘No one.’ And they were like, ‘What do you mean, you just came up with it?’ And I was like, ‘Well no, I just thought that would be a cool way to expand [the franchise].’ They were like, ‘Well, don’t tell anyone.’"