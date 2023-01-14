FIA summons Qasim Suri for allegedly abusing Saleem Safi's parents

Saleem Khan Safi (L), National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.(R) — Geo/Twitter/@NAofPakistan

PTI leader summoned in person on January 18: notice.

FIA warns of unilateral action if he fails to appear.

Suri used derogatory remarks against Saleem's parents on Twitter.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday issued a follow-up notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qasim Suri in a case filed against him by journalist Saleem Safi for abusing his late parents on social media.

Qasim, on November 29, used derogatory remarks for Saleem Safi's parents on his official Twitter account, after which the latter filed a cybercrime complaint in the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime Wing.

The FIA ordered the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly to attend the hearing in person on January 18. The agency had summoned the PTI leader on January 11, however, he did not attend the hearing.

On January 2, the FIA ​​cyber crime wing issued a notice to the PTI leader, ordering him to appear on January 11, but he did not appear on the date.



On Friday, the FIA ​issued another notice to the PTI leader ordering him to appear in person on January 18 at 11 am. The agency has warned of initiating unilateral action if he fails to appear.

It should be noted that during PTI's government, a similar case was filed by PTI leader Murad Saeed against journalist Mohsin Baig, alleging him of using derogatory remarks against him in his book.

Instead of issuing a notice, the FIA ​raided Mohsin's house and arrested him on the same day. However, Mohsin was acquitted by the court because Murad Saeed was not named on the objected page of the book.