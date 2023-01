Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan speaking during a press conference on January 14, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced that the provincial assembly would be dissolved today.



A day earlier, the chief minister prepared a summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The development came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi signed the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

— This is a developing story and is being updated.