After much delay and uncertainty surrounding the second phase of local government polls in Sindh, polling has kicked off in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions with over 3.4 million people exercising their right to vote to elect their local governments.

The polling is taking place in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division. The polling began at 8am and will go on till 5pm.

