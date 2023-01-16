Former SCBA president Latif Afridi killed in PHC shooting

Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Latif Afridi. — Facebook video

PESHAWAR: Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Latif Afridi was killed after he was shot six times at the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The senior lawyer was moved to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar but the facility said that the senior lawyer was dead on arrival. The hospital administration added that six bullets were fired at Afridi.

SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi said that attacker Adnan Afridi s/o Abdul Sami Afridi has been taken into custody from the crime scene.



The police are investigating how did the gunman manage to get inside the high court premises despite the security.

The SSP said that it seems a matter of personal enmity between the two families while further investigations are underway.



When asked about the security arrangements at the high court, the police official said they are looking into it and action will be taken if any lapse was found.

It may be noted that Latif Afridi was acquitted in a murder case of Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Aftab Afridi and his three family members a few weeks ago.

He was booked along with nine others in the case for the judge's assassination.

As per details, Aftab Afridi, his wife, a one-and-half-year grandson and daughter-in-law were enroute to Islamabad from Peshawar via Swabi when unidentified assailants attacked his car near the Ambar Interchange in April, 2021.

However, Latif, the then-SCBA president, had denied his involvement in the incident and said that he and his son had been falsely implicated in the case. He had also assured the authorities of fully cooperating with the relevant agencies.

The judge’s family, however, in a press conference rejected the verdict and requested the high court for justice, saying they have evidence of the lawyer’s involvement in the murder.