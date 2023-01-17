Maryam Nawaz likely to arrive in Pakistan on Jan 22

Maryam Nawaz photographed on November 1, 2022. Twitter.

Maryam Nawaz likely to return to Pakistan on Jan 22.

Nawaz gives special tasks to Maryam ahead of elections.

PML-N leader has been tasked to mobilise party workers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is expected to arrive in Pakistan on January 22, sources told Geo News.

Maryam's homecoming is a precursor to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the party leaders that Nawaz Sharif and party's chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would return to the country this month (January) and actively participate in the election campaign, said sources.

PM Shehbaz had a telephonic conversation with Nawaz Sharif on January 13 and chaired a meeting of senior party leaders at his residence to discuss the political situation in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while speaking in a Geo News programme, had said that Nawaz Sharif would return as soon as the lawyers complete the work to provide a legal cover to him.

According to media reports, the senior leadership of the party decided on Maryam Nawaz’s return to the political circle. Her father, Nawaz Sharif, has given her essential tasks related to the mobilisation of PML-N workers.

Maryam will be visiting Punjab and meeting senior leaders. It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam underwent a throat surgery in Switzerland. She travelled to Geneva from London where she stayed with her father and brothers.

In Novmember last year, Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his daughter Maryam and other family members, embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe amid political turmoil in Pakistan. During a 10-day-trip, the family visited different European countries.

Maryam has been in London since October 5 to spend her time with her father.

