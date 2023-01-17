 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz likely to arrive in Pakistan on Jan 22

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Maryam Nawaz photographed on November 1, 2022. Twitter.
Maryam Nawaz photographed on November 1, 2022. Twitter.

  • Maryam Nawaz likely to return to Pakistan on Jan 22. 
  • Nawaz gives special tasks to Maryam ahead of elections. 
  • PML-N leader has been tasked to mobilise party workers. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is expected to arrive in Pakistan on January 22, sources told Geo News.

Maryam's homecoming is a precursor to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the party leaders that Nawaz Sharif and party's chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would return to the country this month (January) and actively participate in the election campaign, said sources.

PM Shehbaz had a telephonic conversation with Nawaz Sharif on January 13 and chaired a meeting of senior party leaders at his residence to discuss the political situation in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while speaking in a Geo News programme, had said that Nawaz Sharif would return as soon as the lawyers complete the work to provide a legal cover to him. 

According to media reports, the senior leadership of the party decided on Maryam Nawaz’s return to the political circle. Her father, Nawaz Sharif, has given her essential tasks related to the mobilisation of PML-N workers.

Maryam will be visiting Punjab and meeting senior leaders. It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam underwent a throat surgery in Switzerland. She travelled to Geneva from London where she stayed with her father and brothers.

In Novmember last year, Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by his daughter Maryam and other family members, embarked on a five-nation tour of Europe amid political turmoil in Pakistan. During a 10-day-trip, the family visited different European countries. 

Maryam has been in London since October 5 to spend her time with her father.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz not to take trust vote at anyone's behest: Khawaja Asif

PM Shehbaz not to take trust vote at anyone's behest: Khawaja Asif
In pictures: Library thrives in 'wild west' gun market

In pictures: Library thrives in 'wild west' gun market
Pervez Khattak 'opposes' Imran Khan's decision to dissolve KP Assembly

Pervez Khattak 'opposes' Imran Khan's decision to dissolve KP Assembly
PML-Q 'suspends' CM Elahi's basic membership for PTI merger talks

PML-Q 'suspends' CM Elahi's basic membership for PTI merger talks
Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Azam Swati, Asad Umar among 271 MPs suspended by ECP

Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Azam Swati, Asad Umar among 271 MPs suspended by ECP
PTI parliamentarians can return to National Assembly, says Imran Khan

PTI parliamentarians can return to National Assembly, says Imran Khan
Gen Bajwa data leak: Court sends journalist to jail on judicial remand

Gen Bajwa data leak: Court sends journalist to jail on judicial remand
Former SCBA president Latif Afridi gunned down in PHC bar room

Former SCBA president Latif Afridi gunned down in PHC bar room
Local body polls: PPP hints at joining hands with JI, rules out alliance with PTI

Local body polls: PPP hints at joining hands with JI, rules out alliance with PTI
PROFILES: PTI nominees for caretaker Punjab CM

PROFILES: PTI nominees for caretaker Punjab CM
Who would be Punjab’s interim CM?: PM Shehbaz summons PML-N meeting in Lahore

Who would be Punjab’s interim CM?: PM Shehbaz summons PML-N meeting in Lahore
LHC suspends ECP arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry

LHC suspends ECP arrest warrants for Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry