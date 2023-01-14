PML-N 'ready' for polls after dissolution of Punjab Assembly

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (left) and Maryam Nawaz during a press conference in London. — Twitter/@MaryamNSharif

Nawaz, Maryam to actively participate in election campaign, say sources.

National, Sindh, Balochistan assemblies to remain intact, says Rana.

Would hand Imran an exemplary defeat in Punjab, says Khawaja Asif.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday and chaired a meeting of senior party leaders at his residence to discuss the political situation in Punjab.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif asked PM Shehbaz to direct the Punjab governor to tackle political matters in the province.

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi signed a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

PM Shehbaz informed the party leaders that Nawaz Sharif and party chief organiser Maryam Nawaz would return to the country this month (January) and actively participate in the election campaign, said sources.

Several PML-N leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar, voiced their determination to win the provincial polls in Punjab and KP in TV talk shows on Friday night.

Talking to a private TV channel after the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N was prepared for polls in Punjab within 90 days and claimed to succeed in the provincial assembly elections.

Rana said that the National, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms until August this year.

Rana said the coalition parties were not in favour of dissolving the assemblies as that was an undemocratic act. “There was a strong opinion in our party to let them dissolve the assemblies, but if it happens, we are ready for elections,” he added.

He said the PML-N tried to stop the undemocratic process in Punjab, adding that martial laws had derailed the democratic process in history, and now a political dictator was trying to derail it. He said the PML-N was ready for elections anytime. “We would fully participate in it,” he added.

Senior PML-N senior leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the Punjab CM’s assembly dissolution summary would be treated as per law adding that the PML-N was not afraid of elections.

He added, “with the CM’s advice of dissolution, Imran’s bandit rule has ended in Punjab.” He said that they would hand Imran Khan an exemplary defeat in Punjab.

Khawaja told a private news channel that elections for both the KP and Punjab assemblies would be held within 90 days of dissolution. “We will contest the elections and win them,” he added.

Rejecting the option to call for a general election, the minister asked how could they ask the Sindh and Balochistan governments to dissolve the provincial assemblies.

Another PML-N leader, Ataullah Tarar, said the party was ready for elections. He said the matter of appointment of a caretaker chief minister would be discussed after the signing of the assembly dissolution summary by the governor, adding that the PML-N central leadership would soon return home.