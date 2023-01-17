Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence not yet regularised despite SC orders

Bani Gala residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Facebook

CDA says there have been changes in master plan commission.

No additional charges on account of construction without approval: CDA.

Imran Khan paid Rs1.2m for regularisation to CDA.

ISLAMABAD: Despite the directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence has not yet been formally regularised, The News reported Tuesday.

On March 3, 2020, the former prime minister paid Rs1.2 million for the regularisation of his 300-Kanal house to the CDA. It is believed that Khan’s Bani Gala residence has been regularised after the payment of the regularisation fee.



The CDA in its written reply informed the publication that due to the changes in the master plan commission, the civic body has not hired the consultant.

“The consultant as mentioned has to be hired in accordance with the recommendations of the master plan commission in the review of the master plan of Islamabad. Such consultants shall address the issues/requirements holistically for the entire ICT limits and not for any individual case”, said a CDA official.

As per the official documents, Khan had informed the civic agency that there is 1,1371.09 square feet covered area on the ground floor of his house. By calculating the scrutiny and regularisation fee without approval of charges of the building construction, the CDA had charged Rs1,206,000 for the ground floor of his house.

However, the regularisation of the entire layout of his 300-Kanal house is subject to meeting the other conditions specified in Clause 8.22 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Rules (BCR) 2020. Even after all the prerequisites are met, the approval will be granted on the recommendations of a consultant to be hired by the CDA.

The CDA in its official response told The News that as of now there are no additional charges on account of construction without approval as the applicable charges on the same account have already been received. “CDA will approach all those whose building plans are being/have been approved conditionally, in case any further requirements will be required in light of the final report of the Master Plan Commission and the consultant hired,” informed the CDA.

According to CDA officials, the regularisation process consists of a proper system and this process is completed only after approval of the site area along with fee calculation. As per the officials, the site includes the total area, and location of the particular house with specified setbacks, front, rear, sides and linkage with the main access road as approval is given in the context of the entire layout of the site and not just the building.

Khan had written a letter to the then-chief justice, Saqib Nisar, drawing his attention towards illegal constructions and municipal lawlessness in Bani Gala. The CDA then informed the Supreme Court that Khan’s own house is illegal. The apex court had then ordered the civic body to regularise the houses in the area, including that of Khan’s.

Apart from Khan, many other notables had also approached the CDA to benefit from the Supreme Court orders to get their houses in Bani Gala regularised. Those who had approached the CDA included Tariq Fatemi, Brig Waseem Iftikhar Cheema and Ihsan Ghani.

The News sent a questionnaire to PTI's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry more than two weeks ago but is yet to receive a response from him.