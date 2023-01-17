 
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
Which is the coldest city in the world?

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Vendor Yegor Dyachkovsky, 45, poses for a picture at an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia, January 15, 2023.— Reuters
YAKUTSK: Temperatures have plunged to minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) this week in Yakutsk, the coldest city in the world, during an abnormally long cold snap in the Siberian city.

Located 5,000km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, residents of the mining city often see the thermometre regularly drop well below minus 40.

"You can't fight it. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer," said Anastasia Gruzdeva, outside in two scarves, two pairs of gloves and multiple hats and hoods.

Fish vendors Marina Krivolutskaya and Marianna Ugai pose for a picture at an open-air market on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia, January 15, 2023.— Reuters
"You don't really feel the cold in the city. Or maybe it's just the brain prepares you for it, and tells you everything is normal," she added in the city shrouded by icy mist.

A pedestrian crosses a road on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia, January 15, 2023. Yakutsk, one of the Russia's north-most cities, is hit by an extreme cold snap as the air temperature on Sunday (January 15) plunged as low as minus 51 degrees Celsius (minus 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit).— Reuters
Another resident, Nurgusun Starostina, who sells frozen fish at a market without the need for a fridge or freezer, said there were no special secrets to deal with the cold.

"Just dress warmly," she said. "In layers, like a cabbage!"

