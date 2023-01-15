Karachiites experience coldest winter morning of ongoing season

People sitting around wooden fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in city. — APP

Karachiites witnessed the coldest morning of the season as the temperature dropped to 6 °C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on Sunday.



According to the PMD, the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 6 °C with 50% humidity in the air. However, according to weather analyst Jawad Memon, the temperature in the northern parts of the metropolis last night dropped to 4.5°C.

The weather department said that the lowest temperature in the city of lights was recorded at Jinnah Terminal this morning as the mercury dropped to 4.3°C.

The temperature was recorded at 8.5°C at the PAF Faisal base, 7.5°C at the Masroor base, and 4.5 °C in the northern part of the city at night.

PMD forecasted the weather to remain dry and cold during the next 24 hours, with 10-12km/h winds blowing from the northeast. While weather analyst Jawad Memon forecasted the severe cold weather to continue until January 16.

The PMD said last week that Sindh is experiencing a spell of chilly weather under the influence of a westerly system that entered the province via Balochistan.

As per PMD's weekly weather outlook, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, with fog and snowfall in specific areas, throughout the week.

The outlook stated, "Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Frost is likely in the Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Foggy condition is likely in upper Sindh, Punjab and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."



Earlier, the Met Department also forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country and cloudy weather in western and upper districts.

The PMD said that snowfall had halted in Murree but the weather remained intense. The citizens faced inconvenience as the water froze within the pipelines at the hill station, which is a famous tourist zone in winter.

In Punjab, M2 Motorway was closed for traffic from Lahore to Khanqah Dogran as the fog continued to blanket different cities in the province. The motorway police closed traffic from Faizpur to Jaranwala and M11 from Lahore to Sambaryal.