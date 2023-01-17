Selena Gomez expresses her happiness after criticising body-shamers over her ‘weight’: Photo

 
Selena Gomez’s recent smirking image of herself indicated that the singer’s satisfied after lashing out at body-shamers on Instagram.

On Monday, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a throwback photo of herself with a soft smile while resting her chin in her hands.

In the caption, the Calm Down hit-maker wrote, “Mood.”

The Daily Mail reported that the smirking snapshot was from her Fetish music video from 2017, in which she’s reunited with her Spring Breakers fellow cast Gucci Mane.

Several fans dropped their lovely comments, one fan said, “So, you are happy? Glad to see that.”

“You’re SO loved and SO worthy,” remarked another.

Other commented, “Hope you’re doing great, we love you!!”

Last week, Selena lost the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series to Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson.

That same night, Selena and her nine-year-old half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey jumped on IG Live to address body-shaming trolls.

“I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays. But we don't care!” stated the singer-actress.

Meanwhile, Selena along with her comedy series castmates will compete for the trophy at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will air on February 26 on Netflix's YouTube channel.


