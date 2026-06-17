Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph confirm romance

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph have confirmed their romance.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the pair are now exclusive and their relationship has grown considerably more serious since they first started spending time together.

"Glen and Michelle are exclusive, and things have definitely gotten more serious between them," an insider told the outlet.

"They started out keeping it pretty casual, but over time, they realized they didn't want to date anyone else and that their feelings for each other were growing."

The couple were also spotted sharing a rare public display of affection in New York City over the weekend.

Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, have been making the most of their time between projects, with sources describing a relationship built around simple, grounded moments rather than Hollywood fanfare.

"When they are not working, Michelle has been spending a lot of time with Glen in both Texas and New York City," the source said.

"They love to go on walks and get coffee together and just bop around town. Both are very down-to-earth and casual and love exploring the city together."

A trip together is also on the cards for this summer.

The relationship has the full blessing of both their families.

"They've met each other's families, and everyone thinks they're adorable as a couple," the insider added.

"Michelle is the first person Glen has been able to genuinely see a future with in a long time. He's completely smitten with her and treats her incredibly well."

Both Powell and Randolph are navigating busy schedules, she is set to appear in Landman season three, while he has multiple film projects in the pipeline, but sources say the shared understanding of industry pressures has actually brought them closer.

"They have a lot in common and there's a mutual understanding when it comes to their careers, schedules and the pressures that come with the business. It makes things easy between them."

Us Weekly first reported in December 2025 that the pair had started dating casually.

When Randolph briefly touched on her love life in an InStyle interview the following month, she was characteristically guarded.

"I think, for peace of mind, those are really important for me to keep separate," she said.

"How people perceive you publicly is not who you are."

That privacy-first approach appears to remain central to how they are choosing to build their relationship, away from red carpets and social media, and very much on their own terms.