Tom Holland says Owen Cooper 'would be awesome' as next Spider-Man

Cooper has previously expressed interest in stepping into Holland's shoes

Tom Holland already has a name in mind for the next Spider-Man.

The actor, who is preparing to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside his new wife Zendaya, revealed in a new interview with Esquire published June 16 that he believes Adolescence star Owen Cooper would be the perfect person to eventually take over the iconic role.

"Owen Cooper would be awesome. Obviously he's super-talented and the talk of the town right now," Holland told the outlet.

Cooper, 16, shot to fame with his breakout performance in Netflix's Adolescence, earning widespread acclaim and becoming the youngest winner of the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Since then, fans have repeatedly suggested that the young actor could one day swing into the Marvel universe.

Cooper has previously admitted that playing Spider-Man would be a dream role, though he's in no rush to replace Holland.

"I'd like to do it, but not for a good long time, like 10-15 years," he told Variety in 2025. "But that's only when Tom Holland backs off."

While there's no indication Holland plans to leave the role anytime soon, the actor has often spoken about helping usher in the next era of Spider-Man when the time comes.

"For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," Holland recently told Empire. "Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what [Robert Downey Jr.} did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."