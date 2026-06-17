Sean Penn taps Bradley Cooper for January 6 Capitol attack drama

Sean Penn has tapped Bradley Cooper to star in his upcoming directorial project, a drama centered on the early life of a police officer who was present during the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

The untitled film, which has been set up at Warner Bros., marks a high-profile pairing of two Hollywood heavyweights, though the real-life inspiration for the protagonist's story has not yet been publicly identified.

Penn wrote the screenplay himself and will produce the feature alongside John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth, with the team currently targeting a mid-2027 start date for filming.

While the film's backdrop is tied to one of the most politically charged events in recent American history, the studio is currently describing the project as an unexpected story about friendship.

Industry insiders suggest this framing is a deliberate marketing choice aimed at minimising potential controversy ahead of its release.

Behind the scenes, sources close to the production are already insisting that the movie is not genuinely about the Capitol riots themselves, but is instead only lightly related to the actual events of that day.

Cooper, who is being eyed for the leading role, is also an accomplished director in his own right, having previously earned public praise from Penn for his work on A Star is Born.

Cooper most recently directed and starred in the comedy-drama Is This Thing On? alongside his work on the biographical drama Maestro.

On screen, Cooper's extensive credits range from American Sniper and The Hangover franchise to an upcoming Ocean's 11 prequel film, in which he is set to star opposite Margot Robbie.