 
Geo News

Jelly Roll's daughter Bailey feels ‘disgusted' amid dad's divorce news

Country music star Jelly Roll shares his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, with his ex-girlfriend Felicia Beckwith
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 17, 2026

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailey feels ‘disgusted’ amid dad’s divorce news
Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailey feels ‘disgusted’ amid dad’s divorce news

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann breaks silence after her dad filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo.

The 18-year-old criticised the public's response to the divorce news, calling the fascination with her family's private matter “disgusting.”

After the split reports went viral, the Son of a Sinner singer’s daughter posted a TikTok video on Tuesday, June 16, to address her father and stepmother’s decision about their marriage.

"Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter," she wrote over a selfie. "It's fkn crazy."

"Go on somewhere yall," Bailee continued. "Worry bout your house- not mine. I'm not speaking on it - yet."

Notably, she also turned off the comments on the post.

For the unversed, the 41-year-old country star filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn. on May 18, according to People.

Their date of separation was listed in the documents as May 9, and the grounds for divorce are listed as irreconcilable differences.

The filing marked a surprising turn for a couple that has frequently shared their relationship publicly and were celebrating one another publicly in recent months.

The couple's relationship began more than 10 years ago after they met at one of American rapper’s concerts at Las Vegas' Country Saloon in 2015.

Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph confirm romance
Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph confirm romance
Stephen Baldwin makes controversial claims against Jennifer Aniston
Stephen Baldwin makes controversial claims against Jennifer Aniston
Jeremy Allen White shares his bit on U.K. under 16 social media ban
Jeremy Allen White shares his bit on U.K. under 16 social media ban
Sean Penn taps Bradley Cooper for January 6 Capitol attack drama
Sean Penn taps Bradley Cooper for January 6 Capitol attack drama
Kurt Russell shares what he thinks of movies vs. shows
Kurt Russell shares what he thinks of movies vs. shows
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro label's AI as threat to ‘cinema'
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro label's AI as threat to ‘cinema'
Corey Feldman remains hospitalised after medical emergency on flight
Corey Feldman remains hospitalised after medical emergency on flight
Tom Holland says Owen Cooper 'would be awesome' as next Spider-Man
Tom Holland says Owen Cooper 'would be awesome' as next Spider-Man