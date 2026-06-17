Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailey feels ‘disgusted’ amid dad’s divorce news

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann breaks silence after her dad filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo.

The 18-year-old criticised the public's response to the divorce news, calling the fascination with her family's private matter “disgusting.”

After the split reports went viral, the Son of a Sinner singer’s daughter posted a TikTok video on Tuesday, June 16, to address her father and stepmother’s decision about their marriage.

"Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter," she wrote over a selfie. "It's fkn crazy."

"Go on somewhere yall," Bailee continued. "Worry bout your house- not mine. I'm not speaking on it - yet."

Notably, she also turned off the comments on the post.

For the unversed, the 41-year-old country star filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn. on May 18, according to People.

Their date of separation was listed in the documents as May 9, and the grounds for divorce are listed as irreconcilable differences.

The filing marked a surprising turn for a couple that has frequently shared their relationship publicly and were celebrating one another publicly in recent months.

The couple's relationship began more than 10 years ago after they met at one of American rapper’s concerts at Las Vegas' Country Saloon in 2015.