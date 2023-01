Which PTI MNAs have been de-notified?

(Clockwise) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Zartaj Gul, Qasim Suri, Ali Zaidi, Parvez Khattak, and Omar Ayub. — National Assembly of Pakistan website

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-notified 35 members of the National Assembly mostly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



The notification came after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 35 members of the lower house of parliament.

According to a notification issued by the electoral authority, “Consequent upon the acceptance of resignations by the Hon'ble Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan and in pursuance of the Notification No F.21 (4)/2022- lagis dated 17th January, 2023 of National Assembly of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby de-notifies the following Members of National Assembly of Pakistan with immediate effect.”

Here’s a list of all those 35 MNAs de-notified by the ECP:

Murad Saeed — NA-04 Swat-III

Omar Ayub Khan — NA-17 Haripur-I

Asad Qaiser — NA-18 Swabi-I

Pervaiz Khattak — NA-25 Nowshera-I

Imran Khattak — NA-26 Nowshera-II

Sheharyar Afridi — NA-32 Kohat

Ali Amin Khan — NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan-I

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri — NA-43 Khyber Agency Tribal Area-IV

Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz — NA-52 ICT-I

Ali Nawaz Awan — NA-53 ICT-II

Asad Umar — NA-54 ICT-III

Sadaqat Ali Khan — NA-57 Rawalpindi-I

Ghulam Sarwar Khan — NA-59 Rawalpindi-III

Sheikh Rashid Shafique — NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI

Mansoor Hayat Khan — NA-63 Rawalpindi-VIII

Fawad Ahmed — NA-67 Jehlum II

M. Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel — NA-97 Bhakkar-II

Muhammad Hammad Azhar — NA-126 Lahore IV

Shafqat Mahmood Khan — NA-126 Lahore VIII

Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar — NA-155 Multan-II

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi — NA-156 Multan-III

Zartaj Gul — NA-191 DG Khan-III

Faheem Khan — NA-241 Korangi Karachi III

Saif Ur Rehman — NA-242 Karachi East-I

Muhammad Alamgir Khan — NA-243 Karachi East-II

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi — NA-244 Karachi East-III

Aftab Hussain Saddique — NA-247 Karachi South-II

Atta-Ullah — NA-250 Karachi West-III

Aftab Jhangir — NA-252 Karachi West-V

Muhammad Aslam Khan — NA-254 Karachi Central-II

Muhammad Najeeb Haroon — NA-256 Karachi Central-IV

Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri — NA-265 Quetta-II

Reserve Seats

Ali Hamza Malik — Reserve seat for women Punjab

Kanwal Shauzab — Reserve seat for women Punjab

On July 28, 2022, the speaker also approved 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to the notification, the NA speaker accepted the resignations of the following members of the lower house last year: