Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

NA speaker finally accepts resignations of 35 PTI MNAs

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

National Assembly Speaker Raja Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan
As power politics continues between the ruling and the opposition parties in the country, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday accepted the resignations of 35 members of the lower house of parliament belonging to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Pervez Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Shehryar Khan Afridi, and Imran Khattak are among the lawmakers whose resignations have been accepted.

The development came following growing acrimony between the PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government in the country.

Resignations of Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mehmood, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, Ali Zaidi have also been accepted by the NA speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 131 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion In April last year.

On July 28, 2022, the speaker also approved 11 resignations of PTI members under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

  • According to the notification, the NA speaker had accepted the resignations of the following PTI members last year:
  • Ali Muhammad Khan — NA-11, Mardan-III
  • Fazal Muhammad Khan — NA-24, Charsadda-II
  • Shaukat Ali — NA-31, Peshawar-V
  • Fakhar Zaman Khan — NA-45, Kurram-I
  • Farrukh Habib — NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII
  • Ijaz Ahmad Shah — NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II
  • Jamil Ahmed Khan — NA-237, Malir-II
  • Muhammad Akram Cheema — NA-239, Korangi Karachi-I
  • Abdul Shakoor Shad — NA-246, Karachi South-I
  • Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari — Reserved Seat for Women (Punjab)
  • Shandana Gulzar Khan — Reserved Seat for Women (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)


