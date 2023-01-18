 
world
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Reuters

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg on the day of a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germanys utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany, January 17, 2023. — Reuters
Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg on the day of a protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Germany, January 17, 2023. — Reuters 

LUETZERATH, GERMANY: Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion but was released after an identity check, according to police.

Thunberg was held while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9km (5.6 miles) from the village of Luetzerath, after police warned that the group would be removed by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine.

The village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia is being cleared to allow for the expansion of the mine. The mine's owner, RWE, agreed with the government that it could demolish Luetzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and the saving of five villages originally slated for destruction.

Activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite, or brown coal, and should focus on expanding renewable energy instead.

Riot police backed by bulldozers removed activists from buildings in the abandoned village last week, with only a few left in trees and an underground tunnel by last weekend, but protesters including Thunberg remained at the site staging a sit-in into Tuesday.

"We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate," a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding that one activist had jumped into the mine.

Thunberg was carried away by three police officers and held by one arm at a spot away from the edge of the mine and was then escorted back towards police vans.

The Swedish climate activist addressed the around 6,000 protesters who marched towards Luetzerath on Saturday, calling the expansion of the mine a "betrayal of present and future generations."

"Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable," she said.

More From World:

Australian indigenous community backs Khalistan Referendum

Australian indigenous community backs Khalistan Referendum
Iran hails thaw in Turkey's ties with Syria

Iran hails thaw in Turkey's ties with Syria
40 nations urge Israel to lift 'punitive' sanctions on Palestinians

40 nations urge Israel to lift 'punitive' sanctions on Palestinians
EU to counter US climate game changer with own green deal

EU to counter US climate game changer with own green deal
‘Khalistan Rally’ glorifying Indira Gandhi assassins draws thousands in Australia

‘Khalistan Rally’ glorifying Indira Gandhi assassins draws thousands in Australia
WATCH: Dogs 'tie the knot' in extravagant wedding

WATCH: Dogs 'tie the knot' in extravagant wedding

Which is the coldest city in the world?

Which is the coldest city in the world?
Nepal tragedy: Co-pilot's husband also died in air crash 16 years ago

Nepal tragedy: Co-pilot's husband also died in air crash 16 years ago
Peru extends state of emergency in protest-hit cities

Peru extends state of emergency in protest-hit cities
China's 2022 economic growth one of the worst on record, post-pandemic policy faces test

China's 2022 economic growth one of the worst on record, post-pandemic policy faces test
Ukraine urges speedier weapons deliveries from West to confront Russian pressure

Ukraine urges speedier weapons deliveries from West to confront Russian pressure
WATCH: Gut-wrenching video shows last moments of Nepal plane crash

WATCH: Gut-wrenching video shows last moments of Nepal plane crash