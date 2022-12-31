 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Greta Thunberg clarifies on her viral tweet after Andrew Tate arrest

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg has clarified that her viral tweet about arrest of Andrew Tate was in fact a ‘joke.’

Following the arrest of Tate brothers, Thunberg quipped on Twitter that "this is what happens when you don´t recycle your pizza boxes".

The tweet has received over 3.1 million likes, 390,000 retweets and 111.3 million views within 24 hours.

Greta Thunberg´s spokesperson confirmed that her tweet was in fact a "joke", adding that the Romanian authorities "have not been in touch with her."

Former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate appeared in a Romanian court Friday following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.

According to AFP, the move came just days after Tate had a heated Twitter exchange with Greta Thunberg which internet users speculated helped Romanian police to locate and arrest him.

Viral Twitter exchanges between Tate and Thunberg this week on subjects ranging from cars with "enormous emissions" to pizza boxes, fuelled speculation on social media that the arrests followed Tate´s spats with the Swedish activist.

Internet users speculated that the brand of pizza featured in a video posted by Tate in his angry exchanges with Thunberg helped police confirm Tate´s presence in Romania.

