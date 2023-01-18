Fox Cricket takes down ‘unsubstantiated’ story on Babar Azam

Babar Azam celebrates the fall of a wicket in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Australian news outlet Fox Cricket took down its "unsubstantiated” story after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) slammed the publication for publishing unverified "personal allegations" against the national team captain Babar Azam.

The board had responded to the story after it was shared by the cricket website on its official Twitter handle.

In the story, Fox Cricket had claimed that Babar was involved in sexting "a teammate's girlfriend".

"As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response," the board tweeted.

However, the Australian publication deleted the tweet and took down the story after the PCB's criticism.

The Pakistan skipper has not yet commented on the accusations and has chosen to remain silent on the issue.

The Fox Cricket's report said, "Babar Azam sexting with a girlfriend of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf [boyfriend] won’t be out of the team if she keeps sexting with him is just".

The report further added that "the account, which is a parody page, then removed the original tweet advertisement and explicitly apologised to Babar".

This is not the first time that Babar has faced such allegations.

In November 2020, a woman made serious accusations against the batter and moved a court in Lahore seeking legal action.

Following that, the court instructed the police to file a complaint against Babar. However, the Lahore High Court suspended the order of the session court in 2021.