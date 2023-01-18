 
sports
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Fox Cricket takes down ‘unsubstantiated’ story on Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Babar Azam celebrates the fall of a wicket in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Babar Azam celebrates the fall of a wicket in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Australian news outlet Fox Cricket took down its "unsubstantiated” story after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) slammed the publication for publishing unverified "personal allegations" against the national team captain Babar Azam.

The board had responded to the story after it was shared by the cricket website on its official Twitter handle.

In the story, Fox Cricket had claimed that Babar was involved in sexting "a teammate's girlfriend".

"As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response," the board tweeted.

However, the Australian publication deleted the tweet and took down the story after the PCB's criticism.

The Pakistan skipper has not yet commented on the accusations and has chosen to remain silent on the issue.

Screengrab of the Fox Cricket website.
Screengrab of the Fox Cricket website.

The Fox Cricket's report said, "Babar Azam sexting with a girlfriend of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf [boyfriend] won’t be out of the team if she keeps sexting with him is just".

The report further added that "the account, which is a parody page, then removed the original tweet advertisement and explicitly apologised to Babar".

This is not the first time that Babar has faced such allegations.

In November 2020, a woman made serious accusations against the batter and moved a court in Lahore seeking legal action.

Following that, the court instructed the police to file a complaint against Babar. However, the Lahore High Court suspended the order of the session court in 2021.

More From Sports:

PCB mulls appointing Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

PCB mulls appointing Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant
Who is number one for Sania Mirza?

Who is number one for Sania Mirza?
PSL 8 exhibition match to be staged in Quetta

PSL 8 exhibition match to be staged in Quetta
After Test retirement, Azhar Ali to play county cricket

After Test retirement, Azhar Ali to play county cricket
Gavi shines as Barca beat Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup

Gavi shines as Barca beat Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup
Pakistan no ‘pushover’: Ellyse Perry

Pakistan no ‘pushover’: Ellyse Perry
ACB reaches out to PCB for ODI series after Australia setback

ACB reaches out to PCB for ODI series after Australia setback
Ex-Indian skipper backs Babar Azam for captaincy

Ex-Indian skipper backs Babar Azam for captaincy
Shan Masood 'solid captain' for shorter format: Former England coach

Shan Masood 'solid captain' for shorter format: Former England coach
What's next for Shahid Afridi?

What's next for Shahid Afridi?
Sidra Amin confident ahead of Australia ODIs

Sidra Amin confident ahead of Australia ODIs
Ramiz Raja blames 'off-field turbulence' for Pakistan’s performance in ODI

Ramiz Raja blames 'off-field turbulence' for Pakistan’s performance in ODI