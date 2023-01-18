Clashes in Karachi as parties fiercely dispute LG polls recount

PPP workers seen inside the premises of the Federal Urdu University in Karachi on January 18, 2023. — Geo.tv

KARACHI: As recounting of votes still continues in the port city following Sunday’s local government elections across Sindh, clashes in multiple areas across the metropolis erupted among political parties, leaving several people injured.

Hostile areas include district Keamari, Malir Halt, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Qayyumabad, according to Geo News' reporters, who were on the ground to witness the re-counting.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protested outside the office of the district returning officer (DRO) in district Keamari's SITE area, where workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party were also present. Supporters of the two rival parties chanted slogans against each other.

Outside the district commissioner’s office in Keamari, too, workers of the two political groups resorted to stone-pelting as a result of which two journalists were also injured.

An additional police contingent was already deployed and water canon was sought outside the DC office ahead of PTI’s expect protest where PPP workers also stood.

Meanwhile, workers of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged protests at Malir Halt and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.



More to follow...