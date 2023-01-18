WATCH: Zainab Abbas 'taken out'

A screengrab of sports presenter Zainab Abbas on the ground while her colleague helps her up. — Twitter/ZAbbasofficial

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas won countless hearts with her affable personality and her stunning fashion sense during the Pakistan Super League 2022 in February last year.

The stunning presenter is currently in South Africa where she is covering the Betway SA20 matches. In the match on January 18, at Centurion Cricket in South Africa, the dazzling Diva won hearts once more.

In a video shared by SuperSport on Twitter, the young presenter is seen covering the event. As she comments on the match while the ball flies through the air, she is heard saying, “the ball is coming straight at us..”

The fielder closest to her jumps to stop the ball and in the process bumps into her mid-sentence. The young presenter tumbles to the floor, but it is most endearing to see that she immediately recovers and asks her colleague “are you okay?”

Then she jokingly says, “It seems we are okay. it seems we have rather survived.”

Moments later, Zainab and her colleague are seen laughing as she laughs in a chagrined manner and says, “it is clearly back to you guys in the commentary box”.

The caption for the video light-heartedly points out, “This is coming straight for us.. you good? @CapeTownCityFC your manager somehow avoided the contact!”

Fans of the presenter immediately flooded the comments hoping that she was well and lauding her for the grace with which she recovered from the incident.

Zainab, not to be left behind and in true sportsman spirit, retweeted the post with the caption, “I’ve survived, but now I know how it feels! Get that ice pack out.”

On January 10, Zainab announced she had joined the SA20 league for its inaugural edition which kicked off in Cape Town, South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Zainab shared her picture from the league which is set to explore cricket talent in the African region.

“Good afternoon from Cape Town, a stunning backdrop, looking forward to working with the fabulous Super Sports Tv team & hosting the SA20 league — Newlands,” she wrote.



