 
pakistan
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Khaqan Abbasi slams Suleman Shehbaz's 'joker' slur against ex-finance ministers

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharifs son, Suleman Shahbaz (left) and PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Twitter/SulemanSharif82/Online/File
PM Shehbaz Sharif's son, Suleman Shahbaz (left) and PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Twitter/SulemanSharif82/Online/File
  • Inappropriate to call ex-finance ministers "jokers", says Abbasi. 
  • No truth in reports of parting ways with PML-N, he says.  
  • Ex-federal minister says staying in IMF programme crucial.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday took a strong exception to Suleman Shehbaz's tweet in which he called the three former finance ministers "jokers". 

The PML-N senior leader said he was not sure if Suleman said this or not but such remarks were highly condemnable.

Taking to Twitter, Suleman dubbed the three last finance ministers of the country including the PML-N’s own last finance minister Miftah Ismail as “jokers”.

He chose to publicly ridicule Miftah (without naming him), who was the first finance minister of his father’s cabinet and was praised by PM Shehbaz for getting the IMF programme revived last year.

In a tweet, Suleman said: “The last 3 finance ministers were jokers. They ran a clown show! Dar sb averted a default after atomic detonations in 1998. The challenges are humongous, he is giving his best shot no match for his commitment and hard work. The 3 jokers have laid minefields!”

Speaking on the Geo News' programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” Abbasi said that it was inappropriate to call the former finance ministers jokers regardless of their party affiliation.

“Suleman should explain what the tweet meant,” he added.

Responding to a question, the former prime minister said that there was no truth in the reports claiming he was parting ways with the PML-N.

To another question about the economy, he said, “Staying in the IMF programme, we have to prove that we are a responsible country.”

Stressing the need for economic reforms, Abbasi said that the government should take the rupee to its actual value. "The prices of gas, electricity and oil could not be kept lower than the purchase price. The government will have to make a swift decision to bring stability to the crisis-hit country."

Berating the PTI-led former government, Abbasi said that Khan brought the country to the verge of default. “We are trying to correct the mistakes of the previous government.”

More From Pakistan:

Sindh LG election controversies do not 'augur well' for general polls

Sindh LG election controversies do not 'augur well' for general polls
India yet again sets condition after Pakistan offers ‘sincere’ talks

India yet again sets condition after Pakistan offers ‘sincere’ talks
Govt hell-bent on disqualifying me from politics: Imran Khan

Govt hell-bent on disqualifying me from politics: Imran Khan
Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency terrorist attack

Three policemen martyred in Khyber Agency terrorist attack

PPP assures resolving JI's 'severe reservations' on Karachi LG polls

PPP assures resolving JI's 'severe reservations' on Karachi LG polls
LHC grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24

LHC grants protective bail to Shahbaz Gill till Jan 24
Senior PTI leaders booked for 'vandalising' DC office in Karachi

Senior PTI leaders booked for 'vandalising' DC office in Karachi
Earthquake jolts northern parts of Pakistan

Earthquake jolts northern parts of Pakistan
Parliamentary committee formed to appoint caretaker Punjab CM

Parliamentary committee formed to appoint caretaker Punjab CM
LHC directs govt to submit affidavit declaring Toshakhana gifts as 'classified'

LHC directs govt to submit affidavit declaring Toshakhana gifts as 'classified'
Pakistan asks Iran to take action against terrorists behind cross-border attack

Pakistan asks Iran to take action against terrorists behind cross-border attack
IHC turns down plea seeking stay order on Gill's indictment in sedition case

IHC turns down plea seeking stay order on Gill's indictment in sedition case