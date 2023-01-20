 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 20 2023
Anant Ambani, Radhika's engagement bash: Deepika, Ranveer make stylish entry

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif were also present at the engagement bash
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash was a star studded event as many big celebrities of the Bollywood industry were present to wish the new couple; Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also attended the bash.

The two made a powerful appearance at the engagement bash. The couple has been spotted together at an event together after a long time as the two were jam-packed with their busy schedules. But this time, both of them managed to take time out and give fans a treat with their stylish appearance at the event.

The engagement bash also included other stars including; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and many more.

Deepika and Ranveer are considered to be the most powerful and energetic couple of the B-town. Their stylish entry lit up the venue. The duo appeared all dressed up in typical traditional clothes.

The Pathaan actress wore a heavy bright red coloured saari that too perfectly draped along with heavy jewellery and a neat hair bun. Meanwhile, the Gully Boy actor wore a black kurta pajama with black shimmery coat.

Anant Ambani, Radhikas engagement bash: Deepika, Ranveer make stylish entry

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film Pathaan whereas Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, reports IndiaToday. 

