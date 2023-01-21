 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
APP

Turkish parliamentarians agree to form Kashmir committee

By
APP

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

Parliamentarians attend a swearing-in ceremony at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Türkiye, June 23, 2015. — Reuters
MUZAFFARABAD: On the proposal of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the Turkish parliamentarians of the ruling party have agreed in principle to form a Kashmir Committee and present a resolution in favour of Kashmiris in the Turkish parliament.

The announcement was made on Friday during an extraordinary meeting between Ali Shahin, a member of Turkiye's ruling party AJK President Sultan Mehmood.

The Turkish MP also hosted a dinner at the Parliament House in honour of the Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

Later, the AJK president held a detailed meeting with Turkish MPs, which took place in the Turkish Parliament.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairperson AK Party and Chairperson Foreign Affairs Committee Efkan ALA, Ahmet Yildiz, Ephif Demir Kiran, Fevezi Sanverdi, Memet Aslan and Ibrahim Anoor and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said, "We are very grateful to the ruling party of Türkiye, especially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for openly supporting the Kashmir cause".

He expressed the hope that the Turkish government would further intensify its efforts to raise the voice in favour of the Kashmiri people at every important forum.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that since Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were on the rise there was an urgent need to galvanise international support to seek an immediate end to the vicious cycle of violence and continued bloodshed in the region.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that the principled decision of the formation of the Kashmir Committee in the Turkish parliament was a positive development that would go a long way to promote the Kashmir cause effectively.

Meanwhile, the AJK president after completing his visit to Ankara left for the UK.

