Shan Masood ties the knot with Nische Khan in Peshawar

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood (left) is pictured with his bride Nische Khan at their nikkah — Instagram/@pak_stars

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood tied the knot with his fiancé Nische Khan in an intimate Nikah ceremony held in Peshawar.



Cricket great Shahid Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan also attended Masood's Nikah ceremony held a day earlier.

Khan's Rukhsati is scheduled to be held in Peshawar today, while Masood will host a Valima reception for his friends and family in Karachi on January 27.

The wedding festivity for the couple kicked off earlier this week.

Masood wore a crisp white kurta and trousers while the bride rocked an elegant sky blue lehnga, embellished with silver embroidery. She completed her look with pink and white flower jewelry.



Have a look at some of the pictures from the event here:



#ShanMasood was one of the top trends on Twitter at the time of the filing of this story.

The video from Nikah ceremony also went viral on social media, where the bride and groom were seen exchanging rings.

The 32-year-old cricketer was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 27 Test matches, five ODIs and 19 T20Is. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Moreover, Shan recently signed a two-year contract with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which he will lead in 2023.

The left-hander is the son of famous banker Mansoor Masood Khan, meanwhile, his uncle Waqar Masood Khan served as an adviser to former prime minister Imran Khan on revenue and finance in the capacity of a Minister of State in Cabinet.

He made his Test debut against South Africa in 2013, whereas he was handed the international cap in ODIs and T20Is in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Masood also has vast experience in first-class cricket with over 9000 runs in 144 matches.

Masood’s elder sister passed away last year. She had a rare chromosome disorder that seriously affected her development. Shan's younger brother is a barrister.

Last year, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf got married to his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik last month.

Moreover, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will also tie the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3, 2023.

