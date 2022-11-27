Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood to tie the knot on January 21

Shan Masood seen in a group photo with his family. — Geo.tv/File

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood is set to get married in Peshawar next year on January 21.



As per details, Shan's betrothed Meeshay Khan belongs to Peshawar .

The 33-year-old batter was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 25 test matches, five One Day Internationals and 19 T20 Internationals. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022.

Moreover, Shan has recently signed a two-year contract with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which he will lead in 2023.

The left-handed batter is the son of renowned banker Mansoor Masood Khan, while his paternal uncle Waqar Masood Khan has served as federal finance secretary. He is the second among his three siblings. Shan's elder sister passed away last year and his younger brother, Ali, is a barrister.