 
sports
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood to tie the knot on January 21

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Shan Masood seen in a group photo with his family. — Geo.tv/File
Shan Masood seen in a group photo with his family. — Geo.tv/File

Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood is set to get married in Peshawar next year on January 21.

As per details, Shan's betrothed Meeshay Khan belongs to Peshawar .

The 33-year-old batter was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 25 test matches, five One Day Internationals and 19 T20 Internationals. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Moreover, Shan has recently signed a two-year contract with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which he will lead in 2023.

The left-handed batter is the son of renowned banker Mansoor Masood Khan, while his paternal uncle Waqar Masood Khan has served as federal finance secretary. He is the second among his three siblings. Shan's elder sister passed away last year and his younger brother, Ali, is a barrister. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: England touchdown in Islamabad for first Test series since 2005

Pak vs Eng: England touchdown in Islamabad for first Test series since 2005
Messi keeps World Cup dream alive with magic strike against Mexico

Messi keeps World Cup dream alive with magic strike against Mexico
Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup

Scaloni calls for calm after Messi magic at World Cup
Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark

Mbappe brace sends France through to last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark
Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0

Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0
Azhar Ali struck by ball on head ahead of Pak-Eng Test series

Azhar Ali struck by ball on head ahead of Pak-Eng Test series
'Never felt energy like that': Kohli recalls heroic win against Pakistan

'Never felt energy like that': Kohli recalls heroic win against Pakistan
Hina Rabbani expected to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup in Doha

Hina Rabbani expected to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup in Doha
Sluggish England frustrated in US stalemate

Sluggish England frustrated in US stalemate
Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw

Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw
Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries

Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries
Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal

Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal