Cold wave: Mercury in Karachi likely to drop to 6-8°C from tomorrow

A man draped in a shawl makes his way across a bridge in Karachi. — AFP/File

Karachiites will have to layer themselves for the upcoming bone-chilling cold as the weather is about to get colder with the cold wave starting to affect upper Sindh and likely to grip the remaining areas from tomorrow, the weather department said Sunday.

As per the forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the mercury in the port city is expected to drop to 6°C-8°C from tomorrow (Monday).

Meanwhile, in other cities in Sindh, the minimum temperature may drop to 2°C-4°C in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker, Umerkot, districts.

The mercury is expected to drop to 3°C-5°C in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and 6°C-8°C Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts.

In its daily weather report, the Met Office said that a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and is likely to continue over the upper parts during the next few days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, said the Met department.

"Cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, light rain(light snow over hills) is expected at a few places in upper KP, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan," the Met Office said for Monday's forecast.

During the past 24 hours, Rain (snow over hills) occurred at scattered places in KP, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and Punjab. Cold weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Some cities also saw rainfall including Malam Jabba with 22mm, Dir (Lower 14mm and Upper 8mm), Saidu Sharif, Buner 12mm, Parachinar 06mm, Kakul, Pattan 03mm, Balakot, Kalam 02mm.

Malam Jabba recorded snowfall of 11 inches, Parachinar 3.5 inches, Rawalakot 3 inches, Murree 2.5 inches, Gupis, Dir (Upper), Kalam 1 inch, Astore Trace.

The minimum temperature recorded today was in Leh -13°C, Ziarat -11°C, Kalat, Gupis -8°C, Astore, Kalam -7°C, Hunza -6°C, Malam Jabba, Skardu -5°C, Bagrote, Murree, Quetta, Zhob -4°C, Dalbandin and Parachinar -3°C.