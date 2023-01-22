 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Renowned businessman Byram Dinshawji Avari dies in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Byram Dinshawji Avari. — Twitter/@faizanlakhani
Byram Dinshawji Avari. — Twitter/@faizanlakhani

Byram Dinshawji Avari, a renowned businessman and athlete, died on Sunday at the age of 81 in Karachi, the family has confirmed.

A few days earlier, Avari underwent surgery at a private hospital in the metropolis but later his health deteriorated and doctors put him on a ventilator, according to his family. He was in critical condition and breathed his last today (Sunday) at the hospital.

The veteran businessman was also a two-time gold medallist in the sailing competition of the Asian Games.

Avari won his first gold medal while sailing alongside Munir Sadiq in 1978, while the second was won as he participated with his wife Goshpi Avari in 1982.

Byram Dinshawji Avari with his wife Goshpi Avari. — Twitter/@faizanlakhani
Byram Dinshawji Avari with his wife Goshpi Avari. — Twitter/@faizanlakhani

Belonging to the Parsi community, he was a known name in the country’s business circles and hospitality industry.

The final rites of Avari will be performed on Monday (January 23).

More From Pakistan:

'Sadiq, Amin confesses to investing $3m charity funds in housing society'

'Sadiq, Amin confesses to investing $3m charity funds in housing society'
Rangers personnel gunned down in Karachi

Rangers personnel gunned down in Karachi
MQM-P sees 'political engineering' behind Karachi mayor election

MQM-P sees 'political engineering' behind Karachi mayor election
India declines visas to almost half of Pakistani pilgrims

India declines visas to almost half of Pakistani pilgrims
New round of controversy as PTI rejects ECP selection of caretaker Punjab CM

New round of controversy as PTI rejects ECP selection of caretaker Punjab CM
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022

Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Judiciary should 'review' decisions that impacted country: Khaqan Abbasi

Judiciary should 'review' decisions that impacted country: Khaqan Abbasi
Blast near police vehicle in Peshawar; no casualties reported

Blast near police vehicle in Peshawar; no casualties reported
JIT probing attack on Imran Khan reconstituted, again

JIT probing attack on Imran Khan reconstituted, again
Mercury in Karachi likely to drop to 6-8°C from tomorrow

Mercury in Karachi likely to drop to 6-8°C from tomorrow
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM Shehbaz strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden
General polls to be 'postponed' if economy not recovered, warns PDM spokesperson

General polls to be 'postponed' if economy not recovered, warns PDM spokesperson