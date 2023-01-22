Renowned businessman Byram Dinshawji Avari dies in Karachi

Byram Dinshawji Avari. — Twitter/@faizanlakhani

Byram Dinshawji Avari, a renowned businessman and athlete, died on Sunday at the age of 81 in Karachi, the family has confirmed.

A few days earlier, Avari underwent surgery at a private hospital in the metropolis but later his health deteriorated and doctors put him on a ventilator, according to his family. He was in critical condition and breathed his last today (Sunday) at the hospital.



The veteran businessman was also a two-time gold medallist in the sailing competition of the Asian Games.

Avari won his first gold medal while sailing alongside Munir Sadiq in 1978, while the second was won as he participated with his wife Goshpi Avari in 1982.

Byram Dinshawji Avari with his wife Goshpi Avari. — Twitter/@faizanlakhani

Belonging to the Parsi community, he was a known name in the country’s business circles and hospitality industry.

The final rites of Avari will be performed on Monday (January 23).