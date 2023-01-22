Javed Akhtar opens up about parting his ways with Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar recalls why he stopped working with Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were one iconic duo of their times. They have worked on multiple films together and gained fame. However, they fell apart after some time and Javed has recently revealed the reason behind it.

In a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times, he said, “Salim was one of the few who would encourage me. Had I been living somewhere else, we might have not met often, but because I got a room close to his home, I would often visit him.”

He further added, “In our struggling days, we were one tea. We did not have any other friends, we would work together from morning till evening. We would even have meals together. Out of 24 hours, we would spend 15-16 hours with each other. But as we became successful, new people came into our lives and our friend's circle got separated. The mental rapport we had was broken. We could no longer work as a team.”