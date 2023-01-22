 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Javed Akhtar opens up about parting his ways with Salim Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 22, 2023

Javed Akhtar recalls why he stopped working with Salim Khan
Javed Akhtar recalls why he stopped working with Salim Khan 

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were one iconic duo of their times. They have worked on multiple films together and gained fame. However, they fell apart after some time and Javed has recently revealed the reason behind it. 

In a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times, he said, “Salim was one of the few who would encourage me. Had I been living somewhere else, we might have not met often, but because I got a room close to his home, I would often visit him.”

He further added, “In our struggling days, we were one tea. We did not have any other friends, we would work together from morning till evening. We would even have meals together. Out of 24 hours, we would spend 15-16 hours with each other. But as we became successful, new people came into our lives and our friend's circle got separated. The mental rapport we had was broken. We could no longer work as a team.”

More From Showbiz:

Hammad Shoaib follows latest trend, grooves over SRK's 'Jhoome jo Pathaan'

Hammad Shoaib follows latest trend, grooves over SRK's 'Jhoome jo Pathaan'
Sushmita Sen treats herself with a brand new luxury car worth INR 1.6 crore

Sushmita Sen treats herself with a brand new luxury car worth INR 1.6 crore
Kangana Ranaut mortgages all her property for making 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut mortgages all her property for making 'Emergency'
Neetu Kapoor shares memorable pic of late husband Rishi Kapoor and children

Neetu Kapoor shares memorable pic of late husband Rishi Kapoor and children
Kartik Aaryan receives an important advice from Salman Khan

Kartik Aaryan receives an important advice from Salman Khan
'Pasoori' achieves another milestone as it hits '500M' views on YouTube

'Pasoori' achieves another milestone as it hits '500M' views on YouTube
'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Take a look at the BTS of the film

'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Take a look at the BTS of the film

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: First glimpse of Suniel Shetty's farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: First glimpse of Suniel Shetty's farmhouse
Sohail Khan offers assistance to injured woman on road: See video

Sohail Khan offers assistance to injured woman on road: See video
Abhay Deol calls Anurag Kashyap ‘liar and toxic’

Abhay Deol calls Anurag Kashyap ‘liar and toxic’
Tahira Kashyap sheds light on what she thinks about extensive birthdays

Tahira Kashyap sheds light on what she thinks about extensive birthdays

Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'

Shraddha Kapoor drops new poster from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'