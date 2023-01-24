 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi drops first official posters of 'Fukrey 3'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Fukrey 3 is set to hit theatres on September 7, 2023
'Fukrey 3' is set to hit theatres on September 7, 2023

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has recently dropped the official poster of his much-awaited film Fukrey 3, also unveiled the release date of the film.

Pankaj shared the quirky yet eye-catching poster on his Instagram handle along with a caption that read: “Iss baar hoga ch u amatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023.”

This is the third instalment of the comedy franchise. The original Fukrey was released in 2013 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

The film provided a massive dose of laughter with its unique plot. The story of the film revolved around four boys who try hard to collect money for their college fees and ends up getting in the trap of a lady named Bholi Punjaban; played by Richa, who then uses them for her shady business.

The second instalment was released in 2017. Since then, the Fukrey fans were eagerly waiting for the updates regarding the third sequel.

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, will be hitting the theatres on September 7, 2023. 

More From Showbiz:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Afwaah' to release on THIS date

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Afwaah' to release on THIS date
Zeeshan Ayyub extends support to 'RRR' ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations

Zeeshan Ayyub extends support to 'RRR' ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations
'Pathaan' sets new record in advance booking, breaks record of 'War'

'Pathaan' sets new record in advance booking, breaks record of 'War'
Luv Ranjan reveals why he often portray females as 'antagonists' in his films

Luv Ranjan reveals why he often portray females as 'antagonists' in his films
Sharman Joshi talks about playing the role of a 'pregnant' man in next film

Sharman Joshi talks about playing the role of a 'pregnant' man in next film
Jemima interested in 'mentoring' young Pakistani filmmakers

Jemima interested in 'mentoring' young Pakistani filmmakers
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka, Kareena shower love on the newly-weds

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Alia Bhatt, Anushka, Kareena shower love on the newly-weds
Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases official statement against Nora Fatehi

Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases official statement against Nora Fatehi

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married, Athiya shares pictures on Instagram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married, Athiya shares pictures on Instagram

Nawazuddin Sidduiqi's wife Aaliya reacts to FIR filed against her by Mehrunisa Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Sidduiqi's wife Aaliya reacts to FIR filed against her by Mehrunisa Siddiqui

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony at Khandala

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony at Khandala

Shraddha Kapoor thanks Luv Ranjan for not casting Kartik Aaryan in TJMM

Shraddha Kapoor thanks Luv Ranjan for not casting Kartik Aaryan in TJMM