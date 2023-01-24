Pankaj Tripathi drops first official posters of 'Fukrey 3'

'Fukrey 3' is set to hit theatres on September 7, 2023

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has recently dropped the official poster of his much-awaited film Fukrey 3, also unveiled the release date of the film.

Pankaj shared the quirky yet eye-catching poster on his Instagram handle along with a caption that read: “Iss baar hoga ch u amatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September 2023.”

This is the third instalment of the comedy franchise. The original Fukrey was released in 2013 starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.



The film provided a massive dose of laughter with its unique plot. The story of the film revolved around four boys who try hard to collect money for their college fees and ends up getting in the trap of a lady named Bholi Punjaban; played by Richa, who then uses them for her shady business.

The second instalment was released in 2017. Since then, the Fukrey fans were eagerly waiting for the updates regarding the third sequel.

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, will be hitting the theatres on September 7, 2023.