Pakistani bikers reach Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

The group of Pakistani bikers poses for a photo after reaching Riyadh. — Twitter/@ShirazHassan

In a spiritual road trip to Makkah, a group of 25 Pakistani bikers on Tuesday reached Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With the intention of performing Umrah, the bikers group set off from Lahore on January 6 and reached the sacred country after a journey of 18 days. The bikers convey will return homeland after a stay of 15 days in the kingdom.

Upon their arrival in Riyadh, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore and other officials welcomed them. A reception ceremony was also held in their honour at the Pakistani embassy. During the ceremony, the ambassador awarded a shield to the group.

The bikers’ group will leave for Makkah today to perform Umrah.

Earlier on Saturday, the bikers en route to Saudi Arabia reached Abu Dhabi, capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Pakistani embassy hosted a lunch in their honour. Speaking on the occasion, Mukarram Tareen, leader of the bikers’ group, said that they promote a positive image of Pakistan, its rich cultural heritage, and the warm hospitality of Pakistani people while passing through the countries en route to Saudi Arabia, Khaleej Times reported.