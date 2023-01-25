 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra spends the 'afternoon' with Malti Marie at the beach

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Priyanka Chopra spends a lovely afternoon with daughter Malti Marie at the beach; the mother daughter duo watch sunset together.

Priyanka shared a sun kissed picture of Marie sitting by the beach enjoying the lovely sunset. The baby girl wore brown hood jacket along with a pair of blue jeans. The sunlight fell directly on her face.

PC dropped the picture with a caption that read: “Afternoons like this.”

Priyanka Chopra spends the afternoon with Malti Marie at the beach

Priyanka is purely enjoying the motherhood phase of her life. She is seen expressing her love for daughter Malti very often on social media.

Recently, in an interview with British Vogue, Chopra reveled that her daughter was born preterm. Talking about the same, she added: “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed to intubate her.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrin Kaif. She further has series Citadel in the kitty, reports PinkVilla. 

