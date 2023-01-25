 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' attached to 'Pathaan': Fans share glimpse of the teaser

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release in theatres on April 21
'Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is set to release in theatres on April 21

With the release of Pathaan in theatres, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan’s teaser has also been released in theatres; fans reveal glimpse of the small snippet from the cinemas.

The fans shared the teaser on internet and also cheered up for the film. The video shared by the audience shows Salman walking in the desert where he meets actor Pooja Hedge. The teaser makes fans’ excited for another action-packed film after Pathaan.

Fans not only shared the teaser, but also wrote their reviews over Khan’s new venture.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a Farhad Samji’s directorial film which is set to release in theatres on April 21. The film will also mark as the Bollywood debut of Shehnaz Gill.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan. He has just wrapped up the shoot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Moreover, he also has Tiger 3 in the pipeline with Katrina Kaif, reports News18. 

