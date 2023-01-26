Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Karan Johar hails Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback in Pathaan

Karan Johar took to his Instagram and praised Shah Rukh Khan for making an amazing comeback in Pathaan.

Karan thinks Pathaan is the ‘biggest blockbuster’ and also mentioned Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie. He penned down a wholesome note about the film and said, "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!"





He further added, "Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable! And as for the KING! He went nowhere he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!!"