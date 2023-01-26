 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 26 2023
2023 Padma Awards winners: Raveena Tandon to Zakir Hussain

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Song 'Natu Natu' composer M.M. Keeravani will also receive the prestigious award

This year, artists to be honoured with the prestigious Padma Awards include; Raveena Tandon, M.M. Keeravani and Zakir Hussain.

Actor Raveena will be honoured with a Padma Shri award this year. She is one of the prominent names of the Bollywood industry who has also received the Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award previously. 

Meanwhile, M.M. Keeravani, who nowadays is the latest talk of the town as his composed song Natu Natu from RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song in Oscars 2023. He will be conferred with a Padma Shri too. His song is making headlines all around. It also won an award at the Golden Globes 2023.

On the other hand, Zakir Hussain will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Award. He is a legendary Tabla player who has been conferred with a Padma Shri in 1988 and a Padma Bhushan in 2002.

Other artists to receive the highly honourable Padma Shri includes: Jodhaiyabai Baiga, Premjit Baria, Usha Barle, Hemant Chauhan, Bhanubhai Chitara, Hemoprova Chutia, Subhadra Devi, Hem Chandra Goswami, Pritikana Goswami and Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain.

Padma Awards are known to be the highest civilian awards in India. The award is presented to the artists by the President of the country on the occasion of Republic Day, reports PinkVilla.  

