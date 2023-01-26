 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others gift luxury items to Athiya, KL Rahul for their wedding

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and MS Dhoni also presented the couple with costly gifts

Amidst their wedding, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received some really costly gifts from the Bollywood fraternity; Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Virat Kholi all gifted them luxurious items.

Starting off from father Suniel; he gifted his daughter an apartment in Mumbai worth INR 50 crore. Meanwhile, the Wanted actor Salman Khan gifted the newly-weds a brand new Audi car costing around INR 1.64 crore.

On the other hand, Shetty’s Border co-star Jackie Shroff gifted his daughter and son-in-law a watch from a famous Swiss luxury brand; Chopard worth INR 30 lakh.

The Ki and Ka actor Arjun Kapoor, who is also one of Athiya’s best friends, gifted her INR 1.5 crore Diamond bracelet.

Where Shetty’s industry fellows presented her with such luxurious gifts, KL Rahul’s cricketer friends also did not hesitate at all in gifting the lovely couple with costly items.

The former captain of team India Virat Kohli presented the couple with a swanky BMW worth INR 2.17 crore. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted Rahul a Kawasaki Ninja bike that costing around INR 80, 00, 000.

As per News18, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23. The couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai soon consisting around 3000 guests.  

