PPP to slap Imran with legal notice over assassination plot allegation against Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saturday announced to issue a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for hurling allegations at former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In his virtual press conference a day earlier, the PTI chief had accused the PPP co-chair of hatching a plot to assassinate him with the help of a terrorist organisation.

In response, PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nair Bukhari, and Farhatullah Babar held a press conference in Islamabad and denounced the allegations hurled by the former prime minister, saying the party would take legal action if Khan does not retract his statement and apologise.

Talking to the press, Bukhari said that Khan is "politically dead already". "Khan has been mentally affected by his political failures and accuses his rival parties, the judiciary and the establishment from time to time," he added.

"Khan is out of his senses due to loss of power," said PPP leader Babar.

Kaira, who is also the prime minister's aide on Kashmir Affairs and northern areas, said that Khan's political record shows that whenever he is in a crisis, he tries to get out of it by blaming his opponents and institutions and through sensationalisation. "It's not mere madness, there is a method behind it," he added.

Kaira added that Khan's style of politics is not democratic but 'fascist'.

However, he added, this time the accusation is not vague but specific, Khan has blamed the PPP for giving money to terrorist organisations to assassinate him.

He added that the PPP strongly condemns the "ridiculous" allegations hurled by the PTI chief. He added that through such provocative statements, Khan wants to agitate the masses.

The PPP leader urged the judiciary to take investigate the blames voiced by the former premier and sentence the people involved, if an assassination plot is proven. But, he added, if Khan fails to provide any evidence to substantiate his allegations, then he should also be held accountable.

Kaira said that Khan has a history of baselessly blaming people for political mileage. He added that the joint investigation team (JIT) of the Wazirabad attack, headed by a CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar — who was not in the federal government's good books, concluded that no one other than the shooter was involved in the attack.

He demanded the Supreme Court take notice of Khan's allegations.