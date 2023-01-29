 
Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in West Asia Baseball Cup semi-final

Baseball players during a match. — PFB/File
Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka in the semi-finals of the West Asia Baseball Cup in Islamabad, according to Pakistan Federation Baseball's schedule of the last four.

The hosts will take on the current West Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, at 10 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, Palestine will take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of the event. It will kick off at 1:00 pm.

In the tournament's opening match, the 43rd-ranked Pakistani team defeated Afghanistan 17-0 to start things off, while in the second match, the hosts beat Bangladesh 14-0.

It should be noted here that the West Asia Cup will include teams from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Palestine.

The top two finishers at the West Asia Cup will progress to the Asian Baseball Championship, which serves as a Baseball World Cup qualifying event, in Taiwan.

